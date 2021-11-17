StageZero Life Sciences (SZLSF) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS: SZLSF) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 196 710 1171 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 16.59%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -131.63% N/A -192.85% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -3,694.46% -252.49% -117.31%

Risk & Volatility

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -0.97 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 9.50

StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences competitors beat StageZero Life Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K. Wayne Marshall in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.