Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Trading Down 3.8%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI) was down 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 2,006,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,005,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLI)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.