Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.

Several analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

