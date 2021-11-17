Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 106,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,294. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26.
Several analysts recently commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
