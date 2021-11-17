Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lowered by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after purchasing an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after acquiring an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

SBUX opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

