State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.12.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $187.67 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.42. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

