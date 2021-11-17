State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $438.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.79 and its 200 day moving average is $406.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

