State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.69 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,341 shares of company stock valued at $511,650. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $401.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.02 and a 200-day moving average of $366.13. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

