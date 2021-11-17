State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $10.75 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

