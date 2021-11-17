State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.14 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.9% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 105,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,260.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 225,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 208,542 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 237,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 110,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 375,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after buying an additional 36,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $3,500,374. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.93 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIG. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.