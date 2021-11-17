State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,122 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 194.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after buying an additional 68,249 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 425,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,307,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

