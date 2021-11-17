State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,578 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

TTWO opened at $179.69 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.31 and a 200-day moving average of $170.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

