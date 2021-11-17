State Street Corp Acquires 219,270 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.78% of BioLife Solutions worth $32,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 51.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $92,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 223,427 shares of company stock worth $10,439,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 521.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.56. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.