State Street Corp Acquires 220,595 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.68% of The GEO Group worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $557.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

