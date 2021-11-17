State Street Corp Acquires 83,393 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.76% of Evolent Health worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after buying an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,998,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,213,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVH opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $339,502.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,553 shares of company stock worth $6,741,063 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

