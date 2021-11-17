State Street Corp Boosts Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.31% of Bally’s worth $31,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BALY opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence Downey purchased 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $550,260 in the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

