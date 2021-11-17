State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,419 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.71% of Castle Biosciences worth $31,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,074,000 after purchasing an additional 328,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 490,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,948,000 after purchasing an additional 489,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 0.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $369,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,734 shares of company stock worth $6,087,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

