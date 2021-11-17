State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.46% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $30,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $29.75.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

