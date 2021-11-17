State Street Corp Buys 1,254,496 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 7.91% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $32,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

FLXN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

