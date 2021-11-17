State Street Corp Buys 38,941 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.92% of Marcus & Millichap worth $29,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after acquiring an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter worth about $1,237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMI opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.67 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

