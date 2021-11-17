State Street Corp Buys 45,059 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,059 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.25% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $31,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after buying an additional 405,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,730,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,481,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,022,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after buying an additional 231,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.