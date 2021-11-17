State Street Corp Buys 462 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,692,000 after buying an additional 911,709 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92,773 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,053,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,800,226,000 after acquiring an additional 92,657 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $860.55 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $811.23 and a 200-day moving average of $751.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $352.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

