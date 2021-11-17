State Street Corp Grows Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,374,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.89% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $32,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 694.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 41,558 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 490,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 247.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 522,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 372,017 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

IVR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $988.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

