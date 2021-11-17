State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.53% of HomeStreet worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

HMST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

