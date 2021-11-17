State Street Corp Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.96% of Verastem worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Verastem by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,700,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,105 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.65. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.