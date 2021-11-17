State Street Corp Has $29.74 Million Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 156,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.39% of Albireo Pharma worth $29,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth $249,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Shares of ALBO opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

