State Street Corp Has $29.89 Million Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.09% of Middlesex Water worth $29,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middlesex Water by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In other news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,082 shares of company stock worth $753,149 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

MSEX opened at $106.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.33. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.