State Street Corp Has $30.08 Million Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.02% of MGP Ingredients worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 77.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $76.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.40.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

In other news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,588.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $273,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $966,429. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

