State Street Corp Has $30.18 Million Holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.67% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after buying an additional 34,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

In other news, CIO Stephen Alpart bought 3,900 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Reid Sanders bought 8,262 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $109,058.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,108.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

