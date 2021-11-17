State Street Corp Has $30.32 Million Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.36% of Interface worth $30,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.6% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 221.8% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $18.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.44%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.