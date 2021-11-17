State Street Corp Has $31.37 Million Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.12% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $31,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 219,310 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 43,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

