State Street Corp Has $31.96 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Santander Consumer USA worth $31,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 58.64 and a quick ratio of 58.64.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

