State Street Corp Has $31 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Baozun worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BZUN stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Baozun Profile
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
Read More: Index Funds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.