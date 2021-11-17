State Street Corp Has $31 Million Stock Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,315 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.12% of Baozun worth $31,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 318.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.