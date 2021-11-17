State Street Corp Has $32.67 Million Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,969 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.45% of ProPetro worth $32,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its position in ProPetro by 5.0% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $305,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 39.3% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $898,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

NYSE PUMP opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $926.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.06.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

