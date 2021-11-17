State Street Corp Increases Stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.60% of Switch worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Switch by 85.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Switch by 19.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 51,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 11.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Switch alerts:

SWCH stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 62,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $1,500,553.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.