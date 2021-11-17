State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,527 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.17% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $30,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,493,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,719,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,153,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 89,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 121,127 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 120,063 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 223.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 443,400 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

