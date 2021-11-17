State Street Corp Invests $30.17 Million in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 423,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.20% of TuSimple as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSP opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.89.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

