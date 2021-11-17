State Street Corp Purchases 1,229,987 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 3,186.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.48% of Danimer Scientific worth $31,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 91,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $4,150,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE DNMR opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

