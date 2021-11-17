State Street Corp Purchases 146,982 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,593 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Groupon worth $31,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Groupon during the second quarter valued at $228,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Groupon by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,057 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market capitalization of $787.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

