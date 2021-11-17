State Street Corp Purchases 14,841 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.87% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $30,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.