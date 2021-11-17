State Street Corp Purchases 1,699,155 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1,073.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699,155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $32,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

