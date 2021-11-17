State Street Corp Purchases 2,565,114 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3,934.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.49% of Lordstown Motors worth $29,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.