State Street Corp Purchases 28,540 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.91% of Primoris Services worth $30,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

PRIM stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.