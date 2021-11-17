State Street Corp Purchases 59,903 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,903 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.63% of Photronics worth $29,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $870.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $38,506.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,506 shares of company stock worth $957,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

