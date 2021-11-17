State Street Corp Purchases 68,932 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

State Street Corp lifted its position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.24% of Hanger worth $31,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hanger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanger by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hanger by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hanger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,053 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HNGR opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

