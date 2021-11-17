State Street Corp Purchases 804,506 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804,506 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.91% of CONSOL Energy worth $31,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,277 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CEIX opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

