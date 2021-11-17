State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,840 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.24% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 375,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 94,002 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLD opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $59,823.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

