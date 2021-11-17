State Street Corp Raises Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.09% of Laureate Education worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snow Phipps Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the second quarter valued at about $30,225,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

