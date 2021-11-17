State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.13% of American Finance Trust worth $31,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in American Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -283.32%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.