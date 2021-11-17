State Street Corp Sells 100,519 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.14% of United Microelectronics worth $31,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

UMC opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

