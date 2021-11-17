State Street Corp Sells 598,675 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 598,675 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.27% of Enel Américas worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 287.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Américas in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20. Enel Américas S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

